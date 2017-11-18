Burton Albion will look to end a four-game losing run at the Pirelli Stadium when they take on high-flying Sheffield United tonight (7.45pm).

The Brewers earned a valuable win at Millwall in their last game before the international break - but they have not won on home soil for more than two months.

Their aim tonight will be to nip that sequence in the bud and push themselves further clear of the relegation ahead of tomorrow's games, while the Blades will be pushing for a victory that would move them top of the Championship tree.

No team has won more games than Chris Wilder's side in the second tier this season.

Nigel Clough looks to have almost an entirely fit squad to choose from the clash against his former employers, although ex-Blade John Brayford is out, as is Joe Mason.

We'll have all the build-up and team news from under the Pirelli lights, before bringing you blow-by-blow coverage of the clash.

