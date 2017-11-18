Burton Albion will look to end a four-game losing run at the Pirelli Stadium when they take on high-flying Sheffield United tonight (7.45pm).
The Brewers earned a valuable win at Millwall in their last game before the international break - but they have not won on home soil for more than two months.
Their aim tonight will be to nip that sequence in the bud and push themselves further clear of the relegation ahead of tomorrow's games, while the Blades will be pushing for a victory that would move them top of the Championship tree.
No team has won more games than Chris Wilder's side in the second tier this season.
Nigel Clough looks to have almost an entirely fit squad to choose from the clash against his former employers, although ex-Blade John Brayford is out, as is Joe Mason.
We'll have all the build-up and team news from under the Pirelli lights, before bringing you blow-by-blow coverage of the clash.
To have your say on any of the action, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.
Key Events
It looked a bad injury for Paul Coutts
Here's our take...
About to speak to Nigel Clough and Chris WIlder
We’ll have all the reaction right here...
At least there's some good news for the Brewers tonight
It's not a happy time for the Brewers at the Pirelli
And that's your lot
Full-time here at the Pirelli - a disappointing night which promised so much after Palmer’s wonderstrike got Burton back on terms.
But the league leaders soon showed why they top the table when they equalised almost instantly and never looked back...
Full reaction to come.
90: Tonight's man of the match is Matt Palmer
He deserves it for that goal alone...
90: Three minutes left folks
Luke Murphy has just gone for a cross-field pass, but horribly shanked it into the arms of Blackman.
It’s been that kind of night...
88: The match is petering out now
As you would expect, with the Blades coasting to victory.
Former Brewer Mark Duffy comes off for Samir Carruthers.
86: Miller is played in
But his cross is cleared...
84: Murphy blazes over
It was a speculative effort from the midfielder.
81: Will Miller makes his debut for the Brewers
As a full-time Brewer, that is.
He replaces Stephen Warnock.
80: David Brooks flashes an effort wide
The Blades are in the mood now...
79: That has to be it for the Brewers now
it was all to easy for the Blades - Clarke beat Warnock all ends up to head home past Bywater.
78: GOAL!
Leon Clarke has the beating of Stephen Warnock at the back-post and nods home past Stephen Bywater...
3-1 Blades.
76: Tonight's attendance
It’s 5,167...
This former Brewer has been a handful tonight...
70: Blades sub
Billy Sharp makes way for David Brooks.
70: CHANCE!
Lundstram is dispossessed in the Blades’ half, and Akins opts to go it alone and ends up firing well over...
66: CHANCE!
Chris Basham snatches at a volley on the edge of the Brewers’ penalty area, but slices it wide.
66: First Brewers sub
Sean Scannell replaces Jamie Allen.
65: Duffy goes down
Referee Langford gives nothing - either it’s a penalty or a booking simulation.
63: Sean Scannell being summoned by Clough
Hopefully an injection of pace will boost the side...
It's been one of those night for Burton's attackers...
60: Burton having a little spell here
And they need to make the most of it...
58: Fleck shoots!
But it’s easily gathered by Bywater...
57: Lund gets on the end of a knock-down
But his effort is cleared...
56: Warnock crosses in but it's cleared
Akins then has a go...
54: Sordell gets an effort away
It’s blocked - but the Brewers showing signs of attacking adventure.
52: Stephen Bywater launches a free-kick out of the ground
It’s that kind of night for the Brewers...