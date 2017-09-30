Burton Albion take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon (3pm) and SportMail will bring you full live coverage of this afternoon's match at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers will be hoping for a repeat of last term's 2-1 defeat of Wolves, with Cauley Woodrow's 94th-minute winner sending Albion's fans into raptures and on the way to a successful Championship relegation survival.

Luke Murphy celebrates his goal in the 2-1 win at QPR in 2016/17

However, this time Wolves come to the Pirelli full of confidence having so far obtained 20 points from ten matches, with Championship record signing Ruben Neves pulling the strings in midfield and on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Leo Bonatini doing the business up front.

How will the Brewers bounce back from Tuesday night's 4-0 humbling by Aston Villa? Albion boss Nigel Clough has spoken about the need for a performance similar to the one that saw his side defeat Fulham here earlier this month, and let's hope we see something like that today.

That's all from the Pirelli today

We’ve brought you full live coverage of Burton’s 4-0 loss to Wolves today - see you on October 13 at Ashton Gate as they head to Bristol City.

Enjoy the international break!

Wolves boss on his side's dominant display at the Pirelli

Here's some reaction from Nigel Clough

Agree Brewers fans?

Here are the results from around the grounds

Burton boss Nigel Clough

I wasn’t watching them. As much as people will have enjoyed watching them, I was more interested in us today. For the second game running we’ve conceded four goals at home and lost 4-0, which is a pretty horrible week for us.

Nigel Clough was very matter of fact about today's performance...

Here are the full-time scores from around the grounds

It was certainly a party for Wolves

On-the whistle reaction...

Wolves fans will be buzzing with that performance

It’s been another afternoon to forget for the Brewers...

Full-time!

It’s finished 4-0 to Wolves here at the Pirelli Stadium - goals from Diogo Jota, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre and Leo Bonatini condemn the Brewers to a second successive 4-0 defeat at home. Full match action and reaction to come...

90: McFadzean shoots

But his effort is well wide...

90: Three minutes of added time before the Brewers are put out of their misery

It’s been a long old afternoon at the Pirelli...

89: So close for Wolves

A corner comes in and Danny Batth’s header cannons off the post and hits Bywater and still stays out!

87: Wolves knocking it about well

Real one-touch stuff now from Wolves. They’ve passed their way round Burton today.

84: Wolves counter

But Jamie Allen gets across to stop it. Fair play to the midfielder - he’s one of only a couple of Burton players to come out of today with any credit.

82: Burton don't look like troubling Wolves

The visitors have equally took their foot off the gas.

Could be worse...

77: Varney absolutely clatters into Romain Saiss

They’ve kissed and made up, and Varney escapes with a yellow card.

PICTURE: It's been another one of those days for Burton Albion...

76: Wolves sub

Jota is replaced by Connor Ronan.

73: Wolves sub

Ruben Neves makes way for Jack Price.

71: Sordell's shot is blocked by Batth

Finally an effort on goal...

69: Varney and Danny Batth exchanging words

The Wolves skipper reckons Varney shoved him into the advertising hoardings...

68: Brewers sub

Luke Varney replaces Sean Scannell.

67: Wolves chance!

McFadzean just stops in the box, and he’s very lucky that Vinagre puts his effort wide.

64: It's a walk in the park for Wolves

They’re playing some excellent football.

62: GOAL!

It’s as easy as you like from Wolves. Leo Bonatini sweeps home from close-range after Doherty’s cross from the right.

4-0 to Wolves.