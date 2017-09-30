Burton Albion take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon (3pm) and SportMail will bring you full live coverage of this afternoon's match at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers will be hoping for a repeat of last term's 2-1 defeat of Wolves, with Cauley Woodrow's 94th-minute winner sending Albion's fans into raptures and on the way to a successful Championship relegation survival.

However, this time Wolves come to the Pirelli full of confidence having so far obtained 20 points from ten matches, with Championship record signing Ruben Neves pulling the strings in midfield and on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Leo Bonatini doing the business up front.

How will the Brewers bounce back from Tuesday night's 4-0 humbling by Aston Villa? Albion boss Nigel Clough has spoken about the need for a performance similar to the one that saw his side defeat Fulham here earlier this month, and let's hope we see something like that today.

