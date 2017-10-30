Burton Albion are waiting on the fitness of forward Sean Scannell ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Barnsley - but fellow forward Joe Mason is set to miss out.

The loan pair were both ruled out of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, with Scannell picking up a hip flexor injury in Friday training and Mason still struggling with a back problem.

Scannell will be assessed today in preparation for the Barnsley game, and Albion will hope he is able to return as they look for an important victory against the Tykes.

Mason, though, will not be able to add his firepower up front, while defender John Brayford's hamstring strain will definitely keep him out and is expected to see him out until after the next international break.

There is more positive news on Jamie Allen, though, who should be fit despite suffering a bruised ankle on Saturday - and Lucas Akins is available after coming through the Ipswich game unscathed.

"John Brayford is definitely out," said coach Andy Garner when offering an injury update ahead of the Barnsley clash.

"It's too soon for Joe Mason.

"He is feeling better, but it's still a little bit too soon for him.

"We'll see about Sean Scannell today (Monday).

"I don't think he is going to train, but we'll see how he is and see how he goes doing his little personal things with the physio.

"Jamie Allen got a knock, quite a bruised ankle, but I've just seen him in treatment and he'll be fine for tomorrow.

"Lucas Akins will be fine too."