Jake Buxton says Burton Albion will not let themselves get used to being in the Championship relegation zone like his Wigan Athletic team did last season.

Albion - who are a point adrift of safety ahead of Saturday's home clash with Ipswich Town (3pm) - have already spent more time in the bottom three this season than last, when they only dropped below the dotted line for a single week in January.

On that one occasion, Nigel Clough's side bounced straight back by winning 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers and kept their heads above water for the rest of the campaign.

Buxton's previous side Wigan meanwhile, spent much of the season fighting to break out of the bottom three and were ultimately relegated by nine points.

And while life below the relegation zone was something the Latics got used to after time, according to their former defender, Albion know the importance of making sure that is not repeated at the Pirelli Stadium.

"I think with Wigan, we were in it that long that mentally, it becomes like normal," said the Brewers centre-back.

"That was probably the effect in the end.

"When Burton dropped into it in January, the reaction was unbelievable - they went away to QPR and beat them, so it was a reaction, (compared) to what we were doing.

"We (Wigan) were just bobbing along and because you're in there for so long, you actually accept it in a way.

"That's the difference - we know we don't want to be in there, we know the situation.

"We'll do everything we can to try to get out of there and get us some distance between there and the bottom three.

"But we've got to get into the mindset that it is going to be a tough season.

"It's one of those divisions, there's no divine right that we should be 10th in the division.

"We've got to get up that division doing what we're doing and doing it better."

If they are to do that, Burton's next three games before the November international break could prove pivotal.

Saturday's clash with Ipswich is followed by a home game against Barnsley, before a trip to Millwall.

Buxton is certainly under no illusions as to the response his side need to give over the next 270 minutes of action following a frustrating few weeks.

"We're in a position where we know what we are in, and I think we've got to understand that the expectation is that we're going to be in this situation," he added.

"We believe, and the manager and the staff believe that we're a better squad than last year, but that's no given right to be higher in the division.

"We've got to make sure that we pick up the points, and we see these next three games, Ipswich, Barnsley and Millwall, as being a massive part of our season."