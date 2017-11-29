"Things are going really well, we can't grumble.

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion academy manager Danny Robinson reckons the Brewers' setup is in a 'great place' after the success of academy graduates in the first team this term.

The academy has gone from strength to strength this term, with recent graduates Joe Sbarra and Ben Fox becoming regular faces around the senior setup.

The latter scored his first goal in the yellow and black of the Brewers earlier this term, and was recalled on Tuesday afternoon from a successful spell out on loan with Tamworth.

Sbarra, too, has burst onto the scene with his full debut against Sunderland on Saturday following up a 20-minute cameo in the Brewers' 1-1 draw with Brentford that saw him provide a crucial assist for Ben Turner's equaliser.

Matt Palmer - a relative veteran of this Burton team despite being only 22 years old - has made his way back into a regular Championship starting role over recent weeks, and scored a stunning 25-yard goal to no avail in the recent 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Away from the first team, Marcus Dinanga and Callum Hawkins are those having fruitful loan spells in non-League football.

Robinson has praised the support from Nigel Clough and the rest of the senior setup in helping the next cohort of young Brewers through the ranks and onto the Pirelli Stadium pitch.

Clough entrusted Robinson and his youngsters - aided by Shaun Barker, physio Nick Fenton and fitness coach Chris Beardsley - with Albion's Birmingham Senior Cup second-round tie against Highgate United last week.

And they passed the test with flying colours, scrapping from 2-1 down to win 3-2 and go into the draw for the next round.

It is smiles all round at the academy, who have a trip to Bramall Lane for an FA Youth Cup third-round tie against Sheffield United to look forward to next month.

"Sam Rose (a coach at the academy) and I talk every day about how things are progressing," he said.

"We're all about developing players for our first-team first and foremost.

"We can't get caught up with the results - however, we are all competitive people.

"We do want to develop players who are of a winning mindset and so it is a consideration.

"And for us to get the result (against Highgate) is a big boost for the boys.

"Things are going really well, we can't grumble.

"The academy is in a really great place.

"We've got fantastic support from the club, the manager, everybody that's involved.

"And to be able to now take this week and have another round to look forward to in the competition and the FA Youth Cup, that’s not bad is it?"

The likes of Palmer and Sbarra are again proving what can be done if those players currently playing in the academy can make their way into the senior outfit over the coming years.

"It really does just reiterate that there's a pathway for them," added Robinson.

"The manager will play you - if you're good enough, you're old enough, and he'll give you the opportunity if you’re doing the job.

"Matty got his goal the other day (against Sheffield United) and he fought his way back into the team, and fingers crossed, Joe now keeps progressing and getting better because he’s an exciting player."