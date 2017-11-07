Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox is looking to make an even greater impact during his second loan spell with Tamworth - and he is happy to wait for his chance to come with Albion.

Fox re-joined the National League North side last week on a loan deal until January after finding game-time at the Brewers in the league hard to come by this season given the options available to Nigel Clough.

The 19-year-old made his first senior start for his parent club earlier this term in Burton's 3-2 Carabao Cup first-round win over Oldham Athletic back in August, and scored his first goal for the club in the second-round victory against Cardiff City.

That 2-1 win earned Albion a lucrative tie against Manchester United - but Fox despite travelling to Old Trafford, he was ineligible to play having signed for National League Solihull Moors on a month-long loan deal in September.

But the youngster is now back in the red of Tamworth, and is settling back into familiar surroundings already, having been named man of the match in his first game back, a 3-2 triumph over York City last Saturday (October 28).

"It's great to be back," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"I kept in touch with (Tamworth coaches) Andy Morrell and Mike Fowler over the summer.

"I got on really well with them both when I joined on loan last season.

"I was aware they were interested in bringing me back but I was involved with the first-team squad at Burton over pre-season and the early part of the year.

"So I guess it was about waiting for the right time for both parties.

"When the chance came, it was hard to turn down really.

"It's important for me, at the moment, to play games week in, week out.

"That wasn't happening at Burton - if you are with the under-23s, there are not as many games.

"Right now, I'm looking to get as much experience as I can so coming back to Tamworth is ideal."

Fox is looking for a similar experience to last term, in which he made a positive impression on his Tamworth bosses.

That stint propelled him into the first-team picture at the Pirelli Stadium, but with the arrival of Matty Lund, Hope Akpan and Jamie Allen in the summer, Fox's chances in midfield are limited given his relative inexperience.

The Albion academy graduate is now looking for another Tamworth stint to have the same effect again. But for now, he is happy to concentrate on the task at hand of consolidating the Lambs as play-off contenders.

"Being at the club helped me an awful lot last year - it gave me that taste of men's football," he added.

"I felt that I developed a lot and I'm hoping to build on that this time.

"I have been in and around the Burton first team so feel, during this loan spell, I want to show the Tamworth fans even more.

"I want to get on the ball, dictate things a lot more and be a main player for the team.

"To get my first senior goal was fantastic, it was excitement, everything.

"But Burton are strong in the central midfield area right now. There are a lot of players who can make an impact.

"I could have stayed and waited for an injury or two but I’d rather not wait for things to happen.

"My time at Burton will come again but right now I need games and hopefully I can help push Tamworth on as well."