The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Boxing Day fixture against Leeds United at the Pirelli Stadium has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Kick-off remains at 3pm due to Boxing Day falling on a Tuesday this year and thus is outside of the normal Saturday blackout restriction of between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

The Brewers will be hoping for a repeat of last April's 2-1 Pirelli defeat of the promotion-chasing Whites, with Marvin Sordell and Michael Kightly helping Burton to Championship survival and effectively ending Leeds' play-off hopes.

Albion had no such luck earlier this term against the Whites after they fell to their heaviest Championship defeat with that 5-0 loss at Elland Road in September.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Thomas Christiansen's side have faltered since, though, and have lost six out of their last seven matches in all competitions.

No further Burton matches have been picked for live coverage, with the next batch to be revealed in the new year.