Burton Albion midfielder Joe Sbarra has revealed how a taste of first-team football has left him longing for more after he put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday afternoon.

As the ink dried on his new contract - that runs until 2020 - the 18-year-old spoke exclusively to SportMail to outline his ambitions with the Brewers after that August night at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Albion stunned promotion-chasing Cardiff City 2-1 in south Wales, with fellow academy graduate Ben Fox heading home from Sbarra's cross for the winner - and earned Burton a lucrative third-round tie with Manchester United in the process.

"I was buzzing because obviously it's what I've been trying to get," Sbarra said.

"When you get offered a new deal, it's what you want to do (for a living).

"It's what you aspire to get, because it means that the gaffer trusts you and sees you as part of his plans for the future.

"So it really made me pleased and proud of myself - that obviously the work I've been doing has been noticed."

It's hard not to notice Sbarra - good composure, a willingness to run at players and a low centre of gravity mean that he's an ideal weapon to have when it comes to taking the game to teams.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The tricky youngster is a pleasure to watch when he's on the ball, as he showed against Cardiff and Oldham Athletic in the first-round of the Carabao Cup, and that night is one that will live long in the memory for him.

"The Carabao Cup was obviously a brilliant experience for me," he added.

"It gave me the taste of first-team football really.

"I had the Championship appearance against Reading, but to get two 90 minute matches under my belt against good teams in a cup setup was really important.

"It gave me another dimension that I'd understand in the game - because trying to win a cup game is different.

"Setting up Foxy was crazy for both me and him.

"We're good mates as well, so how we could both celebrate the win and goal was especially nice."

One of the most important things for Sbarra's development - one that he acknowledges - is being in and around the first-team squad, and learning from the experience in the Brewers' ranks.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

He's had to bide his time this season with league appearances not forthcoming - he's not featured on the bench for the past nine league matches - but Sbarra can see the bigger picture and so was able to enjoy Saturday's win at Millwall in which all the squad were present.

"I think it meant a lot to the players, everyone being there and being a part of it," he continued.

"Because there was a real sense of relief around the place when we got the win.

"Everyone was so buzzing for each other.

"And that could really be a stepping stone for our season, and really make us able to kick on now."