Kyle McFadzean reckons Burton Albion's players are finding it easier to play away from the Pirelli Stadium recently given the expansive nature of their game at home.

The Brewers are enjoying life on the road, having kept a third consecutive away clean sheet and earned a third successive away draw with Friday's stalemate at Bristol City.

They will be aiming to stretch that unbeaten run away from home when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

McFadzean - an ever-present for Albion this season - has seen all the highs and the lows that Burton's second season in the Championship has had to offer them so far.

That includes trying to get the balance right at the Pirell, where the Brewers are expected to take the game to teams and are thus being left open at the back.

Recent results mean they are enjoying their travels, and Albion believe they are now getting closer to nicking a first goal on the road since the tidy finish against Hull City in August by the former Brewer Jackson Irvine.

And while he says their ultimate target is always three point, whatever the game, McFadzean is enjoying frustrating teams away from home rather than being the ones kicking themselves come full-time.

"Obviously losing 4-0 twice in a row at home, you don't really see that anymore," said the Burton defender.

"But it has been a bit easier away.

"At home we go for it a bit more and I think we're being left open a bit more at the back.

"We played two good teams at home (in Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers), and yes, we were disappointed.

"But away from home, we've set up a little bit differently."

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright commented over the weekend about Burton's supposed lack of attacking impetus in their Ashton Gate stalemate.

But as far as McFadzean is concerned, the Brewers are there to win - even if it's done so in a less conventional way than normal.

"We go out to win every game," the 30-year-old added.

"We went to win at Bristol but obviously they played well and we defended well.

"Against Aston Villa and Wolves, we got caught a few times.

"I think the Villa (result) was a bit harsher than Wolves.

"We played well against Villa, but we conceded sloppy goals, like we did against Wolves."