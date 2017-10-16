Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean has been named in the Football League Paper's Championship 'team of the day' after his side drew 0-0 with Bristol City on Friday night.

McFadzean, alongside fellow centre-backs Ben Turner and Jake Buxton, ensured Albion recorded a third successive 0-0 draw on the road, with a high-flying Robins side shut out at home for the first time in nearly two months.

The former MK Dons defender was dominant in the air and again showed his astute reading of the game to cut out several promising moves for the hosts before they could take effect.

Bobby Reid and Josh Brownhill went close to unlocking a typically stingy Albion defence but ultimately found the resistance too strong on a night where Burton banished the demons of back-to-back 4-0 losses to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

McFadzean finds himself alongside Andreas Bjelland of Brentford - who beat Milwall 1-0 - and Reading pair Leandro Bacuna and Chris Gunter, whose side were 1-0 victors over Leeds United.