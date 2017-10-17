Burton Albion's Marcus Harness could face a reunion with former Brewers captain John Mousinho in the first round of the FA Cup next month.

The televised first-round draw, made on Monday evening, pitted League Two Port Vale - where Harness is currently on a season-long loan - at home against Oxford United, the club that signed Albion stalwart Mousinho on transfer deadline day this summer.

Meanwhile, Marcus Dinanga's Telford have been drawn away at Southern League Premier Division side Hereford - a step below National League North Telford.

That is the reward for the Bucks' 3-1 win over FC United of Manchester on Saturday, when the in-form Dinanga netted a crucial brace to take him to double figures for the campaign.

Another Burton loanee, Damien McCrory, could be back in time for Portsmouth's first-round tie away at Luton Town following knee surgery earlier this month ruled him out for around four weeks.

The FA Cup first-round ties will be played on the weekend of November 4, with the Brewers to enter the competition at the third-round stage in January due to their Championship status.