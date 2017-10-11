Matty Lund hopes that he has proved he is ready to come back into the Burton Albion team as they build up their preparations for Friday night's match against Bristol City at Ashton Gate (7:45pm).

The midfielder - who featured on the bench along with fellow Brewer Tom Flanagan for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway over the international break - started and played 62 minutes of Tuesday night's 3-1 Birmingham FA Senior Cup win over Bedworth United.

Lund opened the scoring with a fine finish from the edge of the box, with Ben Fox and an own goal sealing the deal by half-time - and he hopes he impressed onlooking manager Nigel Clough as he bids to force his way back into the side.

A combination of injury and poor form saw him left out of the starting line-up in the league since the Brewers’ 5-0 drubbing at Leeds United at the beginning of September - and he hasn't featured for Albion since the 4-1 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United four games ago.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's a night where I had to prove that I'm raring to go," Lund admitted following his departure just after the hour mark.

"Hopefully I'm in his (Nigel Clough's) plans for Friday and that's the way you look at it.

"All you can do is try your best and I've done that tonight.

"And hopefully he's here and he's seen something."

The former Rochdale man found himself in markedly different surroundings to Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion just 48 hours after Northern Ireland secured a memorable World Cup play-off berth on Sunday evening.

But he took to the change of scenery well, and he's using his lack of action for Northern Ireland as extra motivation to play his way into Michael O'Neill's side.

The Irish will find out their play-off opponents on Tuesday afternoon, and could face Italy, Croatia, Denmark or Switzerland.

And Lund will be hoping he's done enough to earn another call-up for November's play-offs.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"It was an amazing experience and hopefully we can go that one step further and get to the World Cup," he said of his international excursions.

"That's the aim for next month, and hopefully we can do that.

"There's still obviously the two (play-off) games, and then I've got to get picked.

"So I've got to play here and hopefully get some time in the team and stamp my authority on the team because I've not played in the last few weeks.

"I want to get time on the pitch and hopefully that'll come."