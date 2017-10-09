Burton Albion pair Matty Lund and Tom Flanagan watched their side qualify for the 2018 World Cup play-offs after Northern Ireland's 1-0 defeat to Norway in Oslo on Sunday evening.

The Albion duo were unused substitutes in the defeat, and will be hoping for a call-up to the national squad for next month's play-offs, with the two-legged tie being held between November 9 and 14.

Despite the defeat to Norway, which came thanks to a first-half own goal from West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt, Scotland's 2-2 draw with Slovenia earlier on Sunday evening meant that Northern Ireland's play-off place was secured after finishing their group in second place behind current world champions Germany.

Although Northern Ireland's play-off was guaranteed prior to kick-off, manager Michael O'Neill still named his strongest team for the game despite six key players being one yellow card away from a suspension which would have ruled them out of the first leg of the play-offs.

All avoided that crucial booking.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

O'Neill's selection meant Flanagan and Lund were both named on the bench and were unused substitutes.

The Brewers pair will find out Northern Ireland's play-off opponents on October 17 when the draw is made in FIFA's headquaters in Zurich.

They look highly unlikely to be seeded, with the likes of Portugal, Wales and Italy potential play-off opponents.