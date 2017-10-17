Northern Ireland have been drawn against Switzerland in the World Cup qualifying play-offs, as Burton Albion's Tom Flanagan and Matty Lund look to help their country reach next summer's tournament in Russia.

Michael O'Neill's side will host the Swiss at Windsor Park first, before the return leg at St-Jakob Park, Basel. Both games will be played during the upcoming international break in November, with the first legs to be held between November 9 and 11, and the second between November 12 and 14.

Flanagan and Lund will both hope to be involved in the Northern Ireland squad again, having been unused substitutes in the recent qualifying defeats to Germany and Norway that saw them finish second in their group, behind the Germans.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Brewers' record signing Liam Boyce is also a Northern Ireland international and may yet have time to stake a claim for a spot in O'Neill's finals squad, should the team reach the tournament with victory over two legs against Switzerland.

The Swiss - who are currently ranked 11th in the world - won nine of their 10 group matches but were beaten to first place by Portugal, who had a better goal difference.

(Image: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images)

The other draws have seen the Republic of Ireland drawn against Denmark, Greece are set to take on Croatia and Sweden will face Italy.