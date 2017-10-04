Burton Albion pair Matty Lund and Tom Flanagan are preparing for Northern Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifying showdown with Germany at Windsor Park on Thursday night (7.45pm).

The duo's national side are guaranteed second place in Group C, behind the unbeaten world champions, and look set to secure a spot in November's play-offs, which will confirm Europe's representatives in next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

Northern Ireland currently sit second, with Germany six points ahead on 24 points. There are only two fixtures left of the qualifying campaign.

There is then clear daylight between Michael O'Neill's side and third place, with a nine-point gap between themselves and Azerbaijan.

Should Northern Ireland upset the Germans tomorrow, they would give themselves a chance of securing top spot and automatic qualification, assuming Germany also drop points in their final qualifier.

Lund and Flanagan are the only Brewers players on international duty this weekend, with fellow Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce out for the majority of the season with an ACL injury.

Flanagan made his debut in his country's 0-0 draw with New Zealand in June, while Lund has slightly more experience than his fellow Brewers team-mate, with three appearances to his name.

The pair were called up for the last set of fixtures in September, but did not manage to make it off the bench, Lund still nursing an injury he picked up during the 2-1 win over Birmingham City at the time.

Burton boss Nigel Clough is glad that his players are able to raise their game to international level while they are away with the squad - and hopes Lund can rediscover some of the early season-form he displayed prior to that ankle injury and his previous trip away with Northern Ireland.

"We always think it's great experience for them, to be playing with international players", Clough said.

"And watching international football as well, even if they're not involved.

"It's a completely different experience to what they get in the Championship week in, week out.

"Matty Lund, since he's got back, hasn't been the same. He's been a bit under par and he doesn't quite feel right at the moment.

"So hopefully he'll come back in better shape than when he came back last time."