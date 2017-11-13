Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Northern Ireland contingent will not be heading to next summer's World Cup finals in Russia following an agonising play-off defeat to Switzerland.

Michael O'Neill's side were unable to overturn a one-goal deficit in their second leg in Basel on Sunday night despite producing a spirited display and forcing the Swiss into some backs-to-the-wall defending in the second half, with Johnny Evans seeing a late header cleared off the line.

The clash ended 0-0, meaning Switzerland's controversial penalty in the first leg proved decisive, securing the Swiss a fourth successive World Cup spot and seeing Northern Ireland miss out, in agonising fashion, on a first finals appearance since 1986.

Albion midfielder Matty Lund was an unused substitute for both legs, while Tom Flanagan was also in O'Neill's extended squad during the international break.

The Brewers' record signing Liam Boyce, meanwhile, would also have been hoping the Green and White Army could have qualified for Russia and given him an opportunity of returning to fitness from an ACL injury in time for the tournament.

It was not to be though.

But while O'Neill knows how disappointed his players are for having come so close, there is no doubting the character they showed to push the world's 11th-ranked side after faring so well in their qualifying group.

"There's a devastated group of players in there, and I couldn't be more proud of them," said the Northern Ireland boss.

"I could name them all - they were fabulous. We don't always have top-level players, but we have top-level characters.

"What these players have done to be at this stage - to take a team like Switzerland right to the last minute of the play-offs over two legs - is an amazing achievement."