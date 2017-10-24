Burton Albion's 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday means the Brewers are now the lowest-scoring team across the entire EFL.

Nigel Clough's side have gone five games without a win or a goal and have only scored six goals so far this season, with bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers now faring better than Albion.

They have seven to their name following their 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham are the joint-lowest scorers in League One, having plundered nine so far, while no side has notched fewer than 12 goals in League Two.

The majority of teams in the third and fourth tier have, though, played 15 fixtures at this stage - two more than the Brewers.

Of their 13 League games to date, Albion have netted in only four.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Having scored 49 goals in total in the 2016/17 campaign, Clough looked to bring in reinforcements to his Burton front line over the summer.

They signed Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce for a club-record fee following the forward's impressive tally of 23 goals for Ross County last season.

But after sustaining an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury in the pre-season game against Shrewsbury Town, Boyce was ruled out for the majority of the season.

Lucas Akins, Marvin Sordell and Luke Varney are Albion's other permanent signings up front, while Joe Mason and Sean Scannell were added on loan before the end of August.

Akins has scored only one Championship goal this season – Burton's most recent league goal in the 2-1 win over Fulham last month – while Sordell has the same amount of goals to his name.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

Mason notched against Sheffield Wednesday in the 1-1 draw back in August. However, the 26-year-old is currently injured after tweaking his back in training.

And Akins looks set to join him on the treatment table after hobbling off during the loss at the City Ground with a hamstring strain, leaving Clough with fewer forward options.

As defender Tom Flanagan said after the Forest defeat, the onus must be on the entire squad to start firing in front of goal.

Lloyd Dyer proved his goal-scoring quality last season and got himself on the scoresheet in the win against Birmingham City back in August.

Albion's top scorer last season, of course, was midfielder Jackson Irvine, who joined Hull City in the summer.

Despite the recent drought, Clough is confident his team will start scoring once again.

"We will get a goal sooner or later, and I hope it's next week," he said after the Forest game.

"Teams don’t go on not scoring and you can see we’re creating."

He will know the importance of that creativity starting to feature on the scoreboard sooner rather than later if Albion are to get their points tally ticking again and to ensure they do not remain the EFL's lowest scorers for long.