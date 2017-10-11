Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium will play host to England's under-17 team on Saturday November 11 when they play Russia in a friendly with the match kicking-off at 1pm.

Steve Cooper's side will take on the Russians as they continue their preparations for next summer's under-17 European Championships which are taking place on home soil next May.

The last England match to be held at the Pirelli was the under-17's 1-1 draw with Ukraine, and the Young Lions will return to the home of the Brewers upon the conclusion of the World Cup in India.

England were in action earlier today, and sealed their passage through to the last 16 of the tournament after a 3-2 win against Mexico.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho had put England 3-0 up after 55 minutes in Kolkata, before Mexico threatened an upset with two late goals.

Brewers and local football fans alike will be able to get a close-up glimpse of a successful crop of England youngsters, with St George's Park in Tatenhill the home to all England age groups.

It's been a productive summer for the Young Lions, with victories at the under-20 World Cup, the Toulon Tournament and European under-19 Championship alongside final appearances at the European under-17 tournament and the European under-21 Championship semi-finals.