Burton Albion defender Ryan Delaney is set to return to the Brewers after helping Cork City to their third League of Ireland Premier Division title.

Cork secured a goalless draw at home to Derry City last night to stretch their lead at the top to an unassailable seven points over Dundalk.

Twenty-one-year-old Delaney signed for City on a season-long loan deal from the Brewers in January and his performances throughout the season have earned rave reviews as Cork marched to title glory.

The Derry match had been postponed after Storm Ophelia brought down the Derrynane Stand on Monday, and the match was called off for that evening.

But the FAI ensured that the game went ahead and another dominant defensive display from Cork and Delaney helped them to a third league of Ireland crown.

Nigel Clough has been receiving regular updates on the form and progress of Delaney, who earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland under-21s last month, from Cork manager John Caulfield.

And Clough is now looking forward to welcoming Delaney back into the fold at Burton to assess his progress - although the defender will not be available for selection until January.

"He's coming back with us now but he can't play until January so we will see," Clough said on Wednesday.

"We have kept in regular touch with John Caulfield, their manager, who has kept us up-to-date with his progress and he's been pleased with him.

"It was an ideal move for him at the time but he will come back to us now and we will see how he is."