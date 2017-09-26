Burton Albion pair Stepehn Bywater and Jake Buxton have earned themselves a place in Who Scored's Championship team of the week following their performances against QPR at the weekend.

The Brewers secured a point against Rangers after a solid second-half performance in Saturday's 0-0 draw, with Buxton putting in an assured display alongside fellow centre-backs Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner.

QPR peppered Albion's goal towards the end of the second-half as they became desperate to appease their fans with a goal following a lacklustre first-half display, but despite 13 shots - including three on target - the R's couldn't breach Burton's sturdy defence.

Albion left Loftus Road with back-to-back away clean sheets in the Championship and another point on the road, which will ensure they are full of confidence heading into tonight's match with Aston Villa at the Pirelli Stadium, with full coverage on burtonmail.co.uk/ sport and on @BurtonAlbionBM.