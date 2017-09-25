Burton Albion pair Matty Lund and Tom Flanagan have earned call-ups to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway next month.

Lund and Flanagan have kept their place in the Norn Iron set up after the qualifying wins over San Marino and Czech Republic earlier this month.

Former Rochdale man Lund was included in the squad for the last round of qualifiers, but picked up an injury in the Brewers’ 2-1 win over Birmingham City - only managing to make the bench for the match against the Czechs.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Neither of the pair managed to force their way into the Northern Ireland starting XI though, with the green and white army having stormed to a guaranteed second place in group C following a run of five straight wins.

They entertain first-placed Germany at Windsor Park on Thursday October 5, before heading to Oslo to face Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion Sunday on October 8.