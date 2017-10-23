Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan reckons his side's plan to frustrate Nottingham Forest and the home crowd back-fired after the Reds' 2-0 victory over the Brewers on Saturday afternoon - but he insisted his side will bounce back.

The Brewers had Forest right where they wanted them heading into half-time, with ironic jeers greeting Jason Cummings' 43rd shot - the Reds' first on target - and Burton well in the ascendancy.

Lloyd Dyer's effort blocked on the line by Eric Lichaj was the pick of Albion's chances in a first-half that saw Forest have lots of the ball, but little adventure - and that showed.

An atmosphere akin to the Brewers' 0-0 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate was threatening to brew, with the home supporters already heading into the match frustrated with last weekend's 2-0 defeat to arch rivals Derby County.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And with the air in the City Ground threatening to become toxic at the prospect of a blunt attacking display from Mark Warburton's side, but they emerged a different beast after the interval.

Flanagan made only his sixth appearance this term after John Brayford pulled up with a hamstring injury in the first-half, and while he did well enough defensively, his side failed to match their attacking endeavour that was on show in the first 45 minutes.

And they paid the ultimate price when Barrie McKay rifled home shortly after half-time and Lichaj slotted 12 minutes from time to give Forest what was in the end a deserved three points.

It felt very much like one that got away for the Brewers, who have still yet to record an away win this term and are now five games without a goal in the Championship and with Ipswich Town and Barnsley up next at the Pirelli Stadium.

"That was all part of it, I think," Flanagan said of the dissenting voices of the first-half.

"With the way that they play, sometimes it looks good on the eye but, as a football fan, it can be quite frustrating.

"We sort of knew that and we worked on it and we knew how we were going to press them - and I felt that we did that really well in the first half.

"And then, once we concede the goal, they are playing with a little bit more freedom and it's a little harder to get right on top of them.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's something we have to work on, we go back in on Monday and just forget about this one and move onto the next one.

"That's what we were good at last season - we'd lose a game and then just get straight back on it and win the next one.

That's where we have to get back to, and not rest on our laurels.”

Now all the attention is on bouncing back from a tough run of games since last month's 2-1 win over Fulham.

And Flanagan, with a season in the Championship under his belt, is well aware of how difficult it is at this level to react to a defeat with another good side always around the corner.

"It always is, this level is notoriously tough," Flanagan added.

"The squad last year, we had a few who hadn't played in the Champ, myself included.

"Now, with a bit more knowledge, you know how thick and fast the games come and how hard they become.

"It's about bouncing back - and we've proved we could do it last season, so there's absolutely no reason why we can't do it this season.

"We just get back onto it, find a little more form and work our way up the table."