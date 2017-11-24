Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has yet another selection quandary on his mind when Sunderland visit the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, with Toms Flanagan and Naylor putting themselves right into contention for the visit of the rock-bottom Black Cats.

Both players have been a victim of the Brewers' fluctuating style of play this term, with Clough opting for a more pragmatic and solid approach on the road - one that has garnered them valuable points over recent weeks after a tricky start away from home.

Flanagan and Naylor showed their quality in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Brentford, after calls from fans for both players to be given a chance to stake a claim for a more regular role - and they certainly did that.

Naylor, one of the few remaining players at the Pirelli to have played his part in the back-to-back promotions from League Two, offered an alternative to the more direct clearances from Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

There is nothing wrong with putting the onus on opponents to come forward from deep, as the Brewers did to good effect against the Bees - but Naylor's eye for a pass and good control on the ball means he offers an option to bring the ball out from the back.

That can take the pressure off the defence when a player is able to start an attack from the back - just as Naylor did when he nearly found Marvin Sordell after his confidence and skill on the ball allowed him to carry it forward.

It is that ability to play the ball out of the back, and defend against pace, that the Brewers have been missing at times this term.

That is why Naylor can count himself unlucky, with the former Derby County man having made only eight appearances this season with his last back-to-back matches coming all the way back in August.

Flanagan is in a similar position, too.

Having decided to leave the club in June before returning two months later, the ex-MK Dons man was immediately behind Stephen Warnock in the defensive pecking order.

But it seems that Warnock, while having enjoyed a distinguished career at the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Leeds United, is less suited to the role of a wing-back and has defended much better at full-back.

That is where Flanagan has performed so well, too - especially against Millwall - and he could count himself unlucky to have been left out of the side that lost 3-1 to Sheffield United on Friday night after that win over the Lions.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

He came back and put in another solid display on Tuesday night, limiting Brentford's wingers to scraps.

And while those performances are vital on the road, questions now have to be asked of the Brewers' home form and whether that might prompt a change in Clough's approach to matches at the Pirelli.

Could Clough decide that their expansive approach at home is too open and elects to try to end that five-game skid by deploying a more pragmatic style of play?

Either way, Naylor and Flanagan have have done their part to warrant a regular inclusion in the side going forward with their solid displays of late - and they have given Clough some decisions to make.

The fitness of the likes of Jake Buxton will play its own part - but it will be intriguing to see the team sheets come 2pm on Saturday.