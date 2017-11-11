Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Under-17 European Championships will be coming to Burton and the Pirelli Stadium next May, when England's Young Lions will be looking to clinch yet another piece of age-group silverware.

If Saturday's friendly clash with Russia was anything to go by, the 2018 tournament will be an entertaining one - and England will again be capable of making a statement.

They recovered from the earliest of setbacks against the Russians in front of 1,888 supporters at the Pirelli to claim a deserved 2-1 win and provide a fair hit of international-break entertainment for those fans waiting for Burton Albion's return to Championship action on Friday night.

With a new crop of Young Lions into Steve Cooper's under-17s squad following their triumph at last month's World Cup, this game was another opportunity for new partnerships to build.

(Image: Ryan Browne for The FA/SilverHub)

But there was no time for any of that, or much more besides, before England found themselves stood on the edge of their own box and watching Maksim Kutovol drive Russia ahead from the penalty spot.

Only 12 seconds were on the clock when tricky winger Ilia Vorotnikov burst past marker Ethan Laird and then was felled by the Manchester United youngster as he turned in the box.

Referee Catalin Gaman pointed to the spot, and Kutovol made no mistake.

Kutovol and Vorotnikov were at the heart of Russia's early pressure, the pair mixing pace and directness to test the home defence.

But the more England were able to get on the ball, the more they flourished - and they were soon pinning their opponents back with wave after wave of pressure.

There were not too many chances for them before the break, with Bobby Duncan seeing a low effort saved by Sergei Eshchenko, and Mason Greenwood and Jack Nolan both bending shots off target.

The composure and quality of football played up to the final third, though, was eye-catching.

Much of that came through holding midfield duo Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Clinton Mola, of Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

On the right, meanwhile, Nolan's link up play with Laird stretched a well-organised Russian defence.

That organisation would be severely tested after the 36th minute, when Leonid Ablizin's side were reduced to 10 men.

Derby County full-back Louie Sibley was caught late by Dmitry Markitesov with the ball gone, and the referee was quick to produce the red card.

England were unable to make the one-man advantage count before the break - but they would soon capitalise in the second half.

(Image: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Perhaps it had just taken 40 minutes - this game saw slightly shortened halves - for some of the hosts' attacking players to latch onto each others' wavelengths, because the speed and angle of passes they produced thereafter pulled their opponents this way and that.

Mola was the player to provide the finishing touch and level things up after 49 minutes, having played provider for much of the game.

Mason Greenwood was the maker, showing impressive persistence to wriggle past his marker down the byline and drill in a low cross.

It was not fully cleared, the ball bobbled into Mola's path, and the Chelsea midfielder showed a ruthless eye for goal by slamming it past Sergei Eshchenko at his far post.

Greenwood then added a goal to his assist for the afternoon, scoring the decisive winner on 57 minutes.

It was another classy effort, the Manchester United youngster latching onto Dixon-Bonner's pass, dropping his shoulder to make room on the edge of the box and then drilling a low strike into the bottom righthand corner of the Russia net.

(Image: Ryan Browne for The FA/SilverHub)

The scoreline might have been more emphatic had England made the most of their creativity, with skipper Curtis Jones' virtuoso performance on the left flank deserving of a goal.

When he did loop a header over Eshchenko, it was ruled out for offside.

Down to 10, Russia struggled to get hold of possession for much of the second 40, allowing full-backs Sibley and Vontae Daley-Campbell - on at half-time - licence to get down the wings and impress with their attacking potential.

For all that, though, it took a fine save from Okonkwo and then a timely intervention by substitute centre-back Max Broughton to deny Russia a late equaliser, with the latter almost levelling things up during a last-gasp goalmouth scramble.

England's under-17s will be hoping to thrill the Pirelli Stadium faithful when the Under-17 European Championships come to the ground - as well as St George's Park, among other venues - next May.

This was certainly an insight into the quality that will be on show in six months' time.