The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County produced an emphatic performance to beat Middlesbrough 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Matej Vydra's hat-trick saw them win their sixth match in eight games and propels them to fifth place.

They were helped by Boro, though, when Daniel Ayala got himself sent off in the second-half and Darren Randolph's blunder for Vydra's third.

Under-pressure Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky did himself no favours of holding onto his job when his Tigers side threw away a two-goal lead against Bristol City.

(Image: James Chance/Getty Images)

Hull went into half-time two goals to the good thanks to Fraizer Campbell and Jarrod Bowen, but the Robins came out fighting in the second-half with Aden Flint, Bobby Reid and Josh Brownhill completing a stunning comeback at the KCOM Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers remain in the bottom three alongside Burton Albion and Sunderland after their 5-1 thrashing by Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United leaves them two points ahead of Burton and the Black Cats.

19th-placed Millwall were sunk by a solitary Oliver Norwood strike at Fulham, while Reading and Sheffield Wednesday played out a goalless draw.

Tom Barkhuizen's 70th-minute goal earned Preston North End a point at Norwich City and Albert Adomah scored twice as Aston Villa eased past Ipswich Town 2-0.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

In the day's early game, Leeds United ran out 2-0 winners over Barnsley with Samuel Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski on target for the Whites.

Cardiff City travel to Nottingham Forest at 1pm on Sunday, and QPR host Brentford on Monday night to round off the weekend's programme.