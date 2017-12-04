The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Swansea City's in-form youngster Oli McBurnie, according to the Express and Star.

Steve Bruce wants to ease the burden on their only fit centre-forward, Keinan Davis - who scored the opener in Villa's 4-0 win over Burton Albion in September.

Villa are currently without Jonathan Kodjia, who could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, while Scott Hogan and Gabby Agbonlahor are nursing stomach and calf complaints respectively.

(Image: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images)

With Bruce limited due to Financial Fair Play constraints as as a result of Villa's spending since their drop to the Championship in 2016, he is reportedly keen to use the loan market.

And McBurnie has caught the eye after netting seven goals in five appearances for Swansea's under-23s.

He made five Premier League appearances for the Swans last season.

Elsewhere, league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are mooting a swap deal for Derby County's Chris Martin, according to the Daily Express.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

The out-of-favour striker could leave Pride Park for Molineux after making only three starts for Gary Rowett's promotion-chasing Rams side.

The Scotland international played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Brewers, with his parried shot ultimately leading to Johnny Russell's 82nd-minute winner.

Martin is reportedly Wolves' top target, with a swap for winger Ben Marshall a real possibility as Rowett reportedly admires the former Blackburn Rovers man.