Cardiff City are reportedly looking at the possibility of trying to sign defender Rolf Feltscher on a free transfer.

The Venezuelan international has been without a club since he left Getafe in the summer and Neil Warnock has shown interest in bringing him in to join the high-flying Bluebirds in order to bolster their ranks in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Birmingham City were showing interest earlier in the campaign, although that is believed to have been put on the backburner following Harry Redknapp's sacking last month, with Cardiff now ready to swoop, according to the Sun.

(Image: Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jack Price has signed a new 18-month contract that will keep him with the club until 2019.

Price's previous deal was due to expire next summer, but Nuno Espirito Santo has ensured the 24-year-old - who has made five appearances this season - will be a longer-term member of his squad.

Having progressed through the ranks from the academy at Compton Park, the midfielder is hoping the best is yet to come – with Wolves currently sitting top of the pile in the Championship.

He told the Express & Star: "The future is bright and I want to be a part of it. I’ve been here for so long now.

"This is where I want to be, it’s a second home for me."

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton is preparing to make a third bid for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn in January, according to the Scottish Sun.

(Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has already attracted interest from the Reds this summer, as Warburton made two transfer offers. But he is not ready to give up yet.

Forest are expected to raise their bid, which was reportedly in excess of £1 million, during the January transfer window in order to entice the Glasgow-born midfielder over the border.

They are also looking closely at Denmark international goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.