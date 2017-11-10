Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett has won the manager of the month award for October after his side's four wins in four games helped propel them to the play-off places.

The manner in which Derby secured their victories, particularly on the road against Norwich City and Derby County impressed the most - as well as those home wins against local rivals Nottingham Forest and against Sheffield Wednesday.

They now sit in seventh place, on 26 points, with Rowett's side hopefully pushing for a play-off place come May.

Rowett beat QPR's Ian Holloway, Brentford's Dean Smith and Bolton Wanderers' Phil Parkinson to the award.

(Image: Robbie Stephenson/JMP)

"I think it's a nice honour for everyone at the club who’s worked incredibly hard", Rowett said.

"It feels a little bit silly, me, getting the award on my own because of course it's a reflection of the whole staff that are working incredibly hard behind the scenes and of course the players that perform so well in the games.

"It was a big month for us and it was a month that we needed to get us back up into contention.

"We were determined to find the right balance, which we didn't feel we'd found in the first period of games. We've shown a little bit more belief recently.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Our aim has always been the same, to be around the top six positions, of course you want that to be the top two.

"Consistency is what every team is after and we’re working very hard to achieve that."

Wolves striker Leo Bonatini collected the player of the month award after netting in every outing this month.

The Al-Hilal loanee's five goals in four games came in vital wins against the likes of Midlands rivals Aston Villa, Preston and Norwich have helped the Molineux side to maintain their status as the league's top dogs.

(Image: Robbie Stephenson/JMP)

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Leo has been in very good form and he is doing really well.

"We knew him well from before and we know his quality.

"I have read somewhere that a Wolves player hasn't scored in this many games in a row for 30 years.

"That is credit to Leo but also to the team as well who create the chances for him to score."

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

Bonatini added: "It's very good to be the player of the month, but it’s better to be on the top of the league with my teammates.

"I worked very strong on the pre-season to arrive here and play well and be ready to play and the life here is very good, the food is good and my team mates are helping me a lot, since my first day here.

"I think it's easier when you arrive in a place and you feel that you are at home you feel like they want to help you and enjoy the experiences with you, so I want to say thank you to my teammates."