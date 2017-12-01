Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Odds on former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka being appointed Rangers' new boss have plummeted according to the Daily Record .

The Spaniard was available at odds of 40/1 with some bookies yesterday, but can be found as low as 3/1 at some outlets as the search goes on for a new manager at Ibrox since Pedro Caxinha's sacking.

The 44-year-old was in charge at the Riverside from 2013 until he departed in March having led Boro to the Premier League, only for them to suffer an immediate relegation back to the Championship last term.

Karanka worked under Jose Mourinho as his understudy at Real Madrid before taking the plunge into management, and has been out of work since his sacking at the Riverside Stadium.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who was linked with the Sunderland job in the summer, is still the bookies' favourite with former boss Alex McLeish in second place.

Rangers parted company with Caixinha five weeks ago and Graeme Murty has been in interim charge since.