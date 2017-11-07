Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham United have appointed former Sunderland manager David Moyes as their new boss following the sacking of Slaven Bilic yesterday.

Moyes led Sunderland to relegation to the Championship last term and quit after only one season at the Stadium of Light - with Simon Grayson taking over at the Stadium of Light only to be fired last week.

The former Manchester United manager inherits an 18th-placed Hammers side with only nine points from 11 matches and has signed a contract until the end of the season.

"I'm really just looking forward to getting started, because we are now in the season and we have to get up-and-running right away to get the job done," he said of his appointment.

Wolves have strengthened their back-room staff with the addition of former Manchester United and Barcelona analysts and scouts according to the Express and Star.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has got the Molineux side flying on the pitch - with his side leading the way in the Championship with 33 points after 16 games.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

And now he's transforming his make-up behind the scenes with a number of new arrivals from some big names.

Andrew Findlay has joined from United to become the club's new performance analysis chief, while former Fulham senior scout Miguel Rios - who has previously worked at Barcelona and Arsenal - has joined the club's scouting team.