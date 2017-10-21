While Burton Albion head to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest, the Championship's high-flyers and basement battlers are all in action on another packed weekend of second-tier action.

Wolves vs Preston

Wolverhampton Wanders welcome Preston North End to Molineux with both sides having made surprisingly good starts to their respective campaigns.

Wolves are clear at the summit of the table by two points after a summer of big-spending, while fifth-placed Preston are arguably the surprise package so far this term.

Wolves won the last meeting between the two 1-0 after drawing the reverse fixture earlier in the season. If results go their way, Wolves could go five points clear at the top while Preston could move into second if they snatch a win.

Preston will be the only top-six side, bar Leeds, that Wolves have played so far, so it's a real test of the west Midlanders' promotion credentials.

Brentford vs Sunderland

Sunderland have not started life in the Championship as they'd have hoped following relegation from the Premier League last term. They currently sit in 23rd-place with just eight points. Brentford will be looking to bring themselves away from the drop in a game that neither side will want to lose.

Remarkably, this is the first-ever league meeting between the sides. Sunderland could move above the Burton if they win and the Brewers fail to get the three points against Forest.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Fulham

These are two teams that have arguably under-performed this season in comparison to what was expected of them at the beginning. Fulham ended last season so well but fell short in the play-offs, while Villa also finished strongly and have vastly strengthened their side from last season.

Many would have thought this fixture would have been a battle for top spot, however it is in fact a battle to sneak into the play-off places.

Both sides head into the fixture in reasonably good form, and will be desperate to get their foot in the promotion door which should make for a thrilling encounter.

Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday

Like Villa and Fulham, this fixture also pits two sides that have perhaps underachieved so far this season against each other.

Both teams are on 16 points and level with a goal difference of +2. The only thing seperating the sides is that Derby have a game in hand over The Owls.

The Rams will feel that they need to carry the momentum they will have after their 2-0 win against their arch-rivals Nottingham Forest last Sunday with a win over Carlos Carvalhal's Wednesday.

Derby have not lost a home game against Wednesday in over a decade, and the visitors come to Pride Park off the back of a 2-1 loss to bottom side Bolton Wanderers.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bristol City vs Leeds

Its fourth against sixth as both sides will be looking to maintain their great start to the season. Bristol have an incredible record at home this season, whilst Leeds have performed well on the road.

However, the visitors are in poor from and are without a point in their last three games. They’ll be hoping to establish themselves and keep hold of that last play-off place with a result against the Robins, who missed a chance to go second last time out with a 0-0 draw against Burton on Friday.

Sheffield United vs Reading

Sheffield United will be hoping to continue their surprisingly good start to the season against a Reading side that have struggled after their play-off final defeat last term.

The Blades sit third in the table and could take first place with a win over lowly Reading, who are still reeling from that play-off final penalty shoot-out defeat to Huddersfield Town last May.

It's not all doom and gloom for the Royals, though, as they managed a surprise 1-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road last week and they will be hoping to cause an upset again.

A loss, though, could see them slip into the relegation zone with Burton climbing above them should they record a victory at the City Ground.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

The rest of Saturday's Championship fixtures:

Millwall vs Birmingham

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff

Bolton vs Queens Park Rangers

Barnsley vs Hull City