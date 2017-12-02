The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion fans were greeted with bad news once they exited the away end of Pride Park on Saturday afternoon with Bolton Wanderers and Millwall both winning.

21st placed Bolton's 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Barnsley mean the Brewers are now bottom of the Championship, and Millwall's 3-1 win over high-flying Sheffield United lifted the Lions up to 17th.

There was some comfort, though, with Sunderland unable to back up their 2-0 win over the Brewers last week with a win in Chris Coleman's first game in charge at the Stadium of Light as they slipped to a 3-1 loss to Reading, leaving them in 23rd on 14 points.

22nd placed Birmingham City face west Midlands rivals Wolves on Monday night at 7:45pm.

Burton's next opponents, Preston North End, managed a 1-0 win over QPR thanks to a Jordan Hugill strike.

Brentford beat west London rivals Fulham 3-1 thanks to goals from Sergi Canos, Romaine Sawyers and Ollie Watkins.

Ipswich Town won a thriller at Portman Road, edging Nottingham Forest 4-2 after going 2-0 up only to be pegged back by Forest before goals from Martyn Waghorn and Bersant Celina put Ipswich back in front.

Michael Dawson's 95th-minute goal helped Hull City to take a point from a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while Bristol City went up to third with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in Saturday's evening match.