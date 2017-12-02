Burton Albion fans were greeted with bad news once they exited the away end of Pride Park on Saturday afternoon with Bolton Wanderers and Millwall both winning.
21st placed Bolton's 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Barnsley mean the Brewers are now bottom of the Championship, and Millwall's 3-1 win over high-flying Sheffield United lifted the Lions up to 17th.
There was some comfort, though, with Sunderland unable to back up their 2-0 win over the Brewers last week with a win in Chris Coleman's first game in charge at the Stadium of Light as they slipped to a 3-1 loss to Reading, leaving them in 23rd on 14 points.
22nd placed Birmingham City face west Midlands rivals Wolves on Monday night at 7:45pm.
Burton's next opponents, Preston North End, managed a 1-0 win over QPR thanks to a Jordan Hugill strike.
Brentford beat west London rivals Fulham 3-1 thanks to goals from Sergi Canos, Romaine Sawyers and Ollie Watkins.
Ipswich Town won a thriller at Portman Road, edging Nottingham Forest 4-2 after going 2-0 up only to be pegged back by Forest before goals from Martyn Waghorn and Bersant Celina put Ipswich back in front.
Michael Dawson's 95th-minute goal helped Hull City to take a point from a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while Bristol City went up to third with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in Saturday's evening match.