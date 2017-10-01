New Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill watched from the stands as his Blues side, managed by Lee Carsley for Saturday's match against Hull City, were beaten 6-1 at the KCOM Stadium.

The former Burton Albion striker witnessed his side concede three goals in each half, with only a solitary injury-time strike from the on-loan Sam Gallagher to show for their efforts on Humberside.

That result leaves Birmingham in 22nd place heading into the international break, with only a point separating them and the Brewers.

Elsewhere in the second-tier, Derby County managed to hold high-flying Cardiff City to a 0-0 draw in south Wales.

Ex-Burton manager Neil Warnock couldn't find a way past fellow former Brewer Gary Rowett's Rams side, but extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games in the process.

Fellow pace-setters Sheffield United failed to capitalise on Cardiff's home slip-up, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest and moved down to third place as a result.

Simon Grayson picked up a valuable point against former side Preston North End as his Sunderland side earned a 2-2 draw at Deepdale, with Aiden McGeady firing the hosts level after George Honeyman's early opener was cancelled out after strikes from Josh Harrop and Jordan Hugill.

Bolton Wanderers remain at the foot of the Championship table following their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, with Jonathan Kodjia's first-half penalty enough to see off a dejected Wanderers.

Sriker Martin Braithwaite bagged his first goal for Middlesbrough in their 2-2 draw with slow starters Brentford, while Barnsley and Bristol City both managed 3-1 away wins on the road over Millwall and Ipswich respectively.

In the televised games, Reading lost 2-1 at home to Norwich on Saturday evening, while Fulham won 2-1 at QPR on Friday night.

To round off this weekend's Championship fixtures, Sheffield Wednesday entertain Leeds United at Hillsbrough at 12:15pm on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Football.