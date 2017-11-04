The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leon Clarke scored FOUR goals as he helped Sheffield United to continue their strong start to life back in the Championship after their 4-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Hull City at Bramall Lane.

Kamil Grosicki put the visitors in front, but the Blades managed to turn it around with Clarke on a one-man mission to continue his side's march to an unprecedented back-to-back promotion.

That win ensures that, with league leaders Wolves beating Fulham 2-0 on Friday, the Blades keep pace at the top end of the table and now sit two points off top spot.

Elsewhere, Derby County were defeated 4-2 by Reading at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon, ending their seven-game unbeaten run after the Royals romped home.

The Rams lost captain Richard Keogh to injury inside three minutes and were 2-0 down within 13 minutes, before the visitors added a third.

Derby pulled one back through Johnny Russell late on, but Reading then put the matter to bed before Chris Martin's consolation.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Cardiff City were beaten 2-1 by Bristol City in the Severnside Derby after Aden Flint's winner for the high-flying Robins settled a thrilling clash at Ashton Gate.

Omar Bogle equalised after Callum O'Dowda put Bristol in front, but Bogle was then sent off and former Burton Albion manager Neil Warnock watched his side slip to only a third defeat all term.

Relegation battlers Bolton Wanderers stunned Norwich City with a 2-1 win over the play-off chasing Canaries at the Macron Stadium, while Birmingham City continued to struggle down at the bottom after they lost 2-0 to Barnsley.

Sheffield Wednesday stunned Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park, with Adam Reach opening the scoring for the Owls after just 19 seconds with Jordan Rhodes doubling their lead.

Brentford stunned Leeds United after a 3-1 loss to the Bees at Griffin Park that now leaves the Whites 10th in the Championship table, while Ipswich Town soundly beat Preston North End 3-0.

Nottingham Forest dispatched of Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at the City Ground, and Middlesbrough host Sunderland at 12:15pm on Sunday afternoon.