Wolves squandered the opportunity to return to the top of the Championship once again after they were beaten 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers.

Conor Washington opened the scoring in the first-half, but Wolves were level just two minutes later when Leo Bonatini fired home.

Rangers fought back, though, with Matt Smith coming off the bench to notch the winner in the 81st minute.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Derby County recorded their third win in a row thanks to a late winner by substitiute Sam Winnall with Norwich City defeated 2-1 at Carrow Road.

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee pounced onto a loose ball to ensure his side rised to seventh in the Championship table after David Nugent's strike was cancelled out by Timm Klose's header.

Sunderland deepened their relegation fears thanks to a 2-1 loss at the Stadium of Light to high-flying Bristol City, with Bobby Reid and Milan Djuric on target for the Robins.

Lewis Grabban equalised after Reid's opener, but Djuric's winner ensured that the Black Cats remain in the relegation zone, in 23rd place with nine points and one point behind Burton Albion .

Ollie Watkins scored the winner as Brentford beat Preston 3-2 in a thrilling contest at Deepdale, while Garry Monk's Middlesbrough earned their first Championship win in six games by beating Reading 2-0.

Tom Cairney scored a 94th-minute equaliser for Fulham to deny Championship bottom side Bolton Wanderers their first away win of the season.

It ended 1-1 in the early kick-off between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, while Cardiff City and Millwall played out a goalless draw in South Wales.

Sheffield United beat Leeds United 2-1 on Friday night, while Aston Villa travel to cross-city rivals Birmingham City at 12pm on Sunday.