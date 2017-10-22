The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheffield United continued their blistering start to the season with a 2-1 win over last season's play-off finalists Reading.

Chris Wilder's side went ahead through Paul Coutts - signed by Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough during his spell with the Blades - before Billy Sharp doubled their advantage.

Reading reduced the deficit five minutes from times thanks to a Roy Beerens finish.

Leeds United returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Bristol City.

The 3-0 victory was welcome for the Whites who came to Ashton Gate of the back of three defeats, but a Samuel Saiz double and a Pierre-Michel Lasogga strike ended the Robins' 12-match unbeaten run.

Both sides had to see out the game with 10 men late on after Leeds' Swiss defender Gaetano Berardi and the Robins' Matty Taylor came to blows late on.

Former Chelsea defender John Terry notched his first goal in the claret and blue of Aston Villa as his side beat Fulham 2-1.

The former England captain headed home from a fine Conor Hourihane delivery, before Stefan Johansen equalised with a bending free-kick.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Albert Adomah popped up and grabbed the winner that now sees Steve Bruce's side up to fifth in the Championship table.

Former Brewers midfielder Jackson Irvine helped set up Fraizer Campbell's winner for Hull City as they beat Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell, while Bolton Wanderers were denied a second straight win by QPR after Ian Holloway's side levelled late on.

Brewers' neighbours Derby County kept up their resurgence with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Matej Vydra's early penalty and Bradley Johnson's late strike downing the Owls.

Griffin Park saw a thriller as Brentford came from 3-1 down against struggling Sunderland to nick a 3-3 draw - which leaves the Black Cats one point and one place below Burton.

Joe Ralls' late penalty earned second-placed Cardiff City a narrow victory over Middlesbrough at The Riverside - with Garry Monk enduring a difficult start to his tenure at Boro.

League leaders Wolves held off a revival by 10-man Preston North End to record another home victory at Molineux, thanks to two goals from Leo Bonatini and one from Ivan Cavaleiro.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

In the Saturday evening kick-off, Birmingham City suffered their first loss under Steve Cotterill after they went down 2-0 to Millwall at the New Den.

Ipswich Town and Norwich City contest the East Anglia derby at 12pm on Sunday afternoon.