Sunderland manager Chris Coleman reckons his side deserved all three points in their 2-0 win over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday - and he has praised the players who came off the bench to help them secure a first league win since August.

Late strikes from James Vaughan and George Honeyman condemned the Brewers to a sixth straight home defeat, with Vaughan coming off the bench to net the opener six minutes from time.

Honeyman then turned home substitute Joel Asoro's cross four minutes later to lift the Black Cats off the foot of the table and deepen fears of relegation from the Championship for Albion.

"I thought over the 90 minutes today we created the better chances and I thought we were the ones that were going to go on and win it," Coleman said.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"Of course, Burton had their moments like any team does. But I thought we were the team that deserved to get the three points.

"We never came for a draw, we came to win the game hence why it was so open at times. But we had to get the points so we had to go for it and it came off for us today.

"Listen, if we're going to get out of trouble, it's not just the XI on the pitch, it's the other guys.

"And when they come on when they're called upon, you need to come on and make an impact.

"That's what it's all about, and the three of them that came on today were outstanding and I'm really pleased for them.

"And if we are going to win this battle and get away from where we are it's about all of them, it really is.

The former Wales manager then went on to praise the 1,500 travelling faithful that made their presence known once the Black Cats had got on top late on in the second-half.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Sunderland had sold out their allocation for their first ever league visit to the Pirelli Stadium - and were vocal throughout the afternoon.

"Superb," Coleman said of his side's travelling support.

"They're desperate for us to show them something, to give them a bit of belief and hope that we can get away from where we are.

"And again, there's only us that can do that. Whether we're here or whether we are at home, it doesn't matter where we are.

"We just need to make sure we can keep them with us and keep them excited and give us something to shout about. "