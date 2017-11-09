Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reckons the Blades' visit to Burton Albion next Friday night (7:45pm) is the start of a hectic period for his side as they look to continue their strong start to their season.

United are back in the Championship after a six year absence and have hit the ground running, taking 33 points from a possible 48 and sit second only behind big-spending Wolves.

And Wilder knows just how important it is for the Bramall Lane outfit to keep on riding the crest of the wave, with fellow promotion chasers Fulham and Bristol City up next after Burton with a trip to Millwall sandwiched in-between.

"Burton is the start of a big period for us, looking at the schedule," he told the Sheffield Star .

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"They done fantastically well and are in their second season in this division. We’ll give them 100% respect when we go there."

Wilder's side pulled a much needed victory out of the hat on Saturday with a 4-1 success over Hull City, with Leon Clarke hitting four second-half goals to complete an extraordinary turnaround against their Yorkshire rivals to keep their good form going.

"We needed a big performance, especially going into the break, and all credit to the boys," Wilder added.

"They've shown what they are all about, in my eyes anyway. Now we've got to keep that going through an important period, keep trying to drive it forward."

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Wilder and his side are back from their break already, with preparations well underway for the visit of the Brewers and a reunion with old manager Nigel Clough.

Hard work has been the phrase used to illustrate the Blades' success so far this term, and the former Northampton Town manager isn't letting up during the break.

"We came back in on Tuesday," he continued.

"We'll be working and then we'll have the weekend off.

"It's important to recharge our batteries and we've got David Brooks and Daniel Lafferty away with their countries.

"But the boys who remain with us will be working as hard as always."