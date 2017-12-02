Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's season was summed up by one decisive moment in the 1-0 defeat at Derby County today.

The Brewers looked to be heading for another solid away point in the Championship thanks to some brave, organised defensive efforts across the pitch - and they managed to create some good openings for themselves at the other end.

But Johnny Russell ensured it would be another disheartening afternoon for Clough's side as he rifled the Rams to victory in the 82nd minute.

Matt Palmer was about to clear the ball after Stephen Bywater had made a fine save - but the original touch he took to control possession gave Russell the chance to race in and power it home before Palmer could get rid.

(Image: Andy Clarke/Derby County FC)

"That's it - that's the story of the game," said Clough when discussing that game-changing moment.

"We make one mistake and we get punished.

"Nobody is making mistakes against us, and that's the story of our season.

"We have deserved points on the road at times this season, and deserved wins that we haven't got.

"But until the team get through a game without making those sorts of mistakes, we aren't going to get them."

Palmer was one of a host of Albion players who put in excellent displays as Burton aimed to maintain their unbeaten League record against their A38 neighbours.

It was from his corner that Ben Turner saw an effort headed off the line - and Clough believes his side posed more of an attacking threat than they did in February's goalless draw at Pride Park.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

Ultimately, it was not to be - and Palmer was apparently quick to hold his hands up to his momentary lapse when back in the Albion changing rooms.

"It wasn't just the effort and the endeavour - I thought we played quite well today," added the Brewers boss.

"There was good organisation as usual, and we posed more of a threat than last season here.

"We just have to make more of those situations as always.

"Matty has come in and put his hand up - he knows he should clear it.

"You get a young player who makes a mistake - they've not got too many 21-year-olds in their matchday 18 today.

"Their third sub (Bradley Johnson) is coming on, he's a £6.5m midfielder, and I can see Tom Huddlestone in the background doing his stuff, he wasn't involved today.

"Sometimes that's the difference.

"We still expect a little bit more and a little bit better in those situations.

"Matty has enough experience now to know, and he knows he's made a mistake. There's nothing we can do."