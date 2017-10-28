Connor Ripley will make his Burton Albion league debut in today's Championship clash with Ipswich Town as Nigel Clough makes three changes from the defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Middlesbrough loanee Ripley - who has previously featured only in the Carabao Cup - starts in goal as Stephen Bywater moves to the bench due to personal reasons.

In front of Ripley, the central defensive trio of Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner continue together.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

But John Brayford's hamstring injury means Lucas Akins - himself recovered from a hamstring problem - moves to right-wing-back, with Stephen Warnock on the left flank.

Matty Lund comes into the three-man midfield alongside Luke Murphy and Jamie Allen, while Lloyd Dyer is joined up front by Marvin Sordell for his first start since the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa on September 26.

Matt Palmer and Shaun Barker return to the bench for Albion, with Bywater, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Hope Akpan and Luke Varney completing the substitutes.