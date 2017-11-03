Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion defender Damien McCrory has returned to the club for treatment on an injury he picked up while on loan with Portsmouth.

McCrory required surgery for the problem - a twisted knee - last month after picking up the injury in the League One side's 4-1 win at home to Fleetwood Town on September 16.

The injury has since become aggravated despite it only thought to be a minor problem for the left-back, who signed for Pompey late on deadline-day in August and has made only three appearances for the south-coast club.

The 27-year-old is expected to fulfill his loan spell with the Blues - which expires in January - but is back at the Pirelli Stadium for an assessment on the injury by his parent club.

It's another blow for the defender after he returned to training last week, with Kenny Jackett confirming that the defender would definitely be ruled out for Pompey's FA Cup first-round trip to Luton Town this weekend, confirming that it was a re-occurrence of his knee problem.