Details have been confirmed for Burton Albion's Birmingham Senior Cup second-round trip to Highgate United.

The Brewers will travel to the Coppice on Wednesday November 22 (7.45pm), the day after their Championship clash with Brentford at Griffin Park.

Adult tickets for the game at Highgate will cost £7, with concession tickets priced at £3 and under-16s able to get in for £2.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion booked their tie with the Midland Football League Premier Division side thanks to a 3-1 victory at Bedworth United in the first round last month.

Matty Lund - who scored his first league goal for the club in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Barnsley - netted the opener on that night, with Ben Fox curling home a fine free-kick and a Bedworth own goal completing the Burton scoring.

Lund, Matt Palmer and Tom Naylor were the main first-team faces to feature on the night, and Nigel Clough may yet use next month's clash with Highgate as another opportunity to give players the chance to work themselves into his first-team thinking for the league.