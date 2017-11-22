The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's FA Youth Cup match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane will take place on Tuesday December 12 at 7pm.

The young Brewers will enter the cup at the third-round once again as a result of the first-team's Championship status.

Albion will be hoping to go one step further than last year's exit at this stage to Sunderland, with Burton bowing out after a 4-1 defeat to Sunderland on Wearside.

Should the Brewers defeat the Blades, they will enter the hat for the fourth-round draw that will be made on Friday December 8.

The FA Youth Cup has proved a catalyst for some of the game's top players with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jack Wilshere and Michael Owen having played in the cup.

Holders Chelsea won the cup last season for a fourth year in succession after a 5-1 win over Manchester City in April.