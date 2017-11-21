Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith reckons Brentford's display in their 1-1 draw against Burton Albion at Griffin Park was his side's worst display of the season so far.

The Bees laboured when tasked with breaking down a notoriously resolute Brewers side, and when they finally did through Florian Jozefzoon's superb free-kick, they were pegged back by Ben Turner's header late on.

It meant a fifth away game in six in which Albion have left with at least a point.

"That was definitely our poorest performance of the season," said Smith.

"There's an expectancy for us to turn up and beat Burton by everybody but it's not that easy, they have had four clean sheets away from home already.

"We knew they would come and sit behind the ball and look to counter, which they did.

"And they came here to frustrate us, and frustrate us they did."

The atmosphere inside Griffin Park grew gradually more hostile as the Brentford faithful made their feelings known towards a side that had impressed at home this term and only suffered one defeat there all season - on the opening day.

And Smith revealed that before the match he implored his side to go out and 'create' an atmosphere - but they failed to do so with a number of speculative efforts that didn't trouble Stephen Bywater.

"I said to the players before, and I'm not being bad to Burton Albion but they don't travel in the numbers that Leeds do to create an atmosphere at the ground," he added.

"And that's what I said to the players, about going and creating an atmosphere.

"I don't think we troubled their goalkeeper at all in the first-half.

"The only opportunities we created were really on a transition when they lost the ball and we broke.

"Other than that, I thought we were very slow on the ball.

"They got their numbers behind the ball and made it difficult."