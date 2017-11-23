Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Championship rivals Derby County have put forward plans to extend their Pride Park Stadium home to accommodate a new fan zone with a food court and bars.

The Derbyshire club - who have yet to beat the Brewers in league football - have submitted an application to Derby City Council to build the extension on to the East Stand.

And, according to the Rams, the two-storey development, which would be built on to the side of the stand, would be home to independent restaurants and bars.

It would provide a total floor space of almost 3,500 sq metres. Part of the space would be for "the use of the wider community" during weekdays and weekends. The remaining area would be specifically for match-day use.

(Image: Derby County FC)

The development would take up part of the concourse of the existing stadium and an area that is currently used as a car park and pedestrian walkway.

Part of the parking area on which the East Stand extension would be built is currently used by disabled supporters.

As part of the plans, those spaces would be relocated and redistributed in an existing car park adjacent to the stadium.

According to planning documents, the idea for extension has come from club owner and chairman Mel Morris, who wants to improve the match-day experience for fans.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

In planning documents submitted to Derby Cty Council by Matthew Montague Architects, on behalf of the club, it said: "The aim is to provide a pre-match and after-match offer, which enhances the overall Derby County experience.

"The proposal is to give fans an opportunity to arrive early at the ground, walk into a warm and comfortable atmosphere suitable for families, groups and all ages.

"The venue will offer a variety of food and drink in a well-lit and spacious setting with large screens showing match build-up and other events.

"It will create a vibrant destination for friends to meet no matter where they are seated, for elderly to relax or parents to wait for their children.

"After the game has finished, fans would be welcome stay in the new complex, they may wish to dine in one of the restaurants, debate the game over a drink or see other results come in.

"This gives fans the opportunity to extend their time in order to maximise the match-day experience, and become much more flexible with regard to times of arrival and departure, potential helping to alleviate traffic congestion."

Earlier this year, Derby County marked the 20th anniversary of Pride Park Stadium, which was officially opened by the Queen in 1997.

Matthew Montague Architects said that the East Stand development will be a "21st century extension."

(Image: Derby County FC)

It said: "The proposal encloses a large two-storey public fan zone with access to bars, restaurants and toilets, all before entering the turnstiles into the stadium.

"This facility will have large screens throughout the open plan space showing the build-up to the match, post-match analysis and other sporting events.

"This assembly area will be spacious, light and inviting offering a superb destination for all fans, therefore the design expands the original concourse of the stadium and pushes the new restaurants to the pavement edge to create the largest internal space possible.

"Externally the architectural concept for the proposed building’s appearance derives from the exposed structure of the existing stadium and the football club’s badge.

(Image: Derby County FC)

"The proposed black arching structures strike an imposing elevation as a series of rib colonnades wrap over the main building and support the structural envelope, these curved ram-shaped features will create a contemporary, 21st century extension, benefiting the iconic nature of the stadium."

The planning documents state that the East Stand extension proposal replaces a Plaza scheme that had been planned for the front of the stadium.

Derby County received permission for that £7 million development, called the Unity Plaza Scheme, but it was put on hold following Mr Morris’s takeover of the club in September, 2015.

That scheme included five new cafes and restaurants, along with two new bars.

(Image: Richard Holmes)

But the planning documents reveal that the club does not intend to proceed with this project.

It states: "Because of the changing nature and ambitions of the club, the Unity Plaza Scheme will not be proceeding in its approved form. The club wishes to take the opportunity to provide equivalent facilities in the new extension to the East Stand."