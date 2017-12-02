Good afternoon and welcome to SportMail's full live coverage of Burton Albion's clash with Derby County today (3pm).
The Brewers are on a fine run of form on the road, having lost just once in their last six games away from the Pirelli Stadium and are making a name for themselves as a solid unit on their travels.
But they come up against a side that they know very well in Derby County. The unique relationship between the two sides has been well-documented, but Nigel Clough and Gary Rowett have been at pains to stress in the build-up this week that it is very much business as usual for their respective sides.
We'll have every angle covered, from team news, full match coverage, and all the reaction from both camps post-match.
To get in touch and have your say, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurray or @RichardCusackBM.
It's been a good week of build-up...
Some very interesting stuff from both camps has been said ahead of today’s match.
Let’s start with Gary Rowett, who needs no introduction to Burton fans...
I will owe Burton forever .
Pride Park is quite the setting...
It's the big day...
Was this the first fixture you checked the date for when they were released back in the summer? It certainly was mine.
An away trip of all of 20 minutes’ drive down the A38 lies in store for Burton Albion today - and continuing their fine away form will be the priority. m
There’s no room for sentiment as the Brewers hope to collect another positive result from only the third meeting between their local rivals, and as always you can follow it all right here...