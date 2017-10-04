EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey has revealed that his organisation deliberately schedule some matches between clubs separated by long distances in midweek to in a bid to ensure bigger attendances and atmospheres at weekend games.

Harvey made the claim on BBC Five Live when discussing some of the lengthy journeys that fans across the EFL have to make.

Burton Albion have already made some of their longest trips of the season in midweek so far this campaign.

Last month's 0-0 draw at Norwich City and August's 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium were both on Tuesday nights, while the Carabao Cup draw handed Burton three consecutive midweek away trips to Oldham Athletic, Cardiff City and Manchester United - although those cup games must take place in midweek.

"We make that scheduling choice to get bigger games at weekends because that provides better atmosphere and increases gate revenue for clubs," Harvey told BBC Radio 5 Live about the lengthy midweek trips in the EFL that have drawn some recent criticism.

(Image: Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images)

"The flip side is that those games that are at a distance have to go into midweek.

"It is a deliberate act - but the reason for it is to ensure we get bigger crowds at weekends rather than lower crowds in the midweek."

Last week alone, Norwich fans were forced to make the gruelling 456 mile round trip to Middlesbrough to witness their side's 1-0 victory at the Riverside.

In League One, Plymouth fans were tasked with a 570-mile round trip to see their side at promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic, while Stevenage supporters made the 541-mile journey to Brunton Park for their match against Carlisle in League Two.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Midweek attendances are likely to dwindle following the announcement of the new £600million deal the EFL have struck with Sky Sports for live domestic rights from 2019-2024.

Sky will be offering all Football League clubs the opportunity to live stream any league match that does not take place on Saturday at 3pm.