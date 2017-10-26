England secured a place in Saturday's Under-17s World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Brazil yesterday, meaning Burton Albion fans could be seeing the world champions in action at the Pirelli Stadium next month.

A hat-trick from Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster sent the Young Lions into the showpiece against Spain.

The striker twice put England ahead, before sealing victory by adding a third late on to make it his second consecutive hat-trick in the competition, making him the tournament’s top goal scorer at this stage.

They become the fourth team in English age-group football this year that have reached a major final, and they will be hoping to repeat the Under-20s' success at this competition by coming back as winners.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

If they do, they will head to the home of the Brewers as the world's best.

England's under-17s are set to play at the Pirelli Stadium next month when they face Russia in a friendly clash on Saturday November 11 as they begin preparations for next summer's European Championships.

That game is due to kick off at 1pm, when Steve Cooper's side will be back on home soil after their triumph in India so far.

The last time the Pirelli played host to an England match, the under-17s drew 1-1 with Ukraine.