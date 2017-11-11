England under-17s play host to Russia in a friendly match at the Pirelli Stadium today, with Young Lions boss Steve Cooper fresh off the back of a World Cup win in India with his side.

(Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It's something a bit different for fans desperate for their football fix as Burton Albion take a Saturday off for the international break - and the Pirelli is decked out in England regalia to suit the occasion.

The Pirelli welcomes the next generation of England talent ahead of next May's European Championships, part of which will be hosted at the home of the Brewers.

Let us know if you're at the Pirelli following the world champions by getting in touch and you can have your say by tweeting us at @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM .