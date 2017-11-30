The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Burton Albion loanee Hamza Choudhury says his Premier League debut for Leicester City came as somewhat of a surprise.

The 20-year-old midfielder came off the bench with seven minutes remaining of the Foxes' 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, with Claude Puel's side looking to see out the game for victory.

Harry Kane had just scored to get Spurs back into contention when Choudhury was called upon to shore up the midfield.

That is something he did to great effect during a spell with the Brewers on the way to promotion into the Championship in 2015/16, with Choudhury ultimately displacing Burton stalwart Robbie Weir as the team's deep-lying midfielder.

His success in League One then earned him a second stint with Albion last season, when he made a further 15 appearances for Nigel Clough's men.

Even so, a debut in such crucial circumstances for the Foxes was not something Choudhury expected on Tuesday.

"I was quite surprised to be honest," he told the Leicester Mercury.

"When they scored, I wasn't really expecting to come on - but he (Puel) just turned around and said to start getting ready now.

"I was fumbling around and got ready as quickly as I could.

"He just said to be disciplined and do what you're good at.

"He said work hard for us, and that was it really. He said 'good luck and get on with it'.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking.

"But once you cross the white line, you just have to have full concentration on the game and help the team get the result we needed."